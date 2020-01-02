Photo: Behold the beguiling burrowing owl

Our photo of the day comes from San Luis Obispo County, California.

Burrowing owls are not your usual owl; they hunt in the day and live not in trees, but underground, among other not-so-owlish behaviors. And they have really long legs, as can be seen in this marvelous photo by Sam McMillan. Sam writes:

"It's been some years since I've seen a Burrowing Owl in the wild. Burrowing Owls are listed as Endangered in Minnesota, Threatened in Colorado, and as a Species of Concern in Arizona, California, Florida, Montana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The burrowing owl is federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in the United States, Canada and Mexico."

Read much more about these curious creatures here: 8 wonderfully weird facts about burrowing owls.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

