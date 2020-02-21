Photo: Behold the ball of muskrat

Our photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

So maybe they are musky, and maybe they are rat-like – as their name perhaps implies. And maybe their burrowing habits do some damage. But wow muskrats are cute! As well, they do some good. These semi-aquatic rodents play important roles in some habitats, as their work creates the ideal flat nesting areas for certain birds and other creatures.

Photo: Tony LePrieur

