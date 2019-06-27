Photo: The beguiling wings of an orange cracker butterfly

Our photo of the day comes from Rio Branco do Sul, Brazil.

I just can't get over the pattern on the wings of this orange cracker butterfly (Hamadryas fornax fornax), photographed in southern Brazil by Jhonatan Faria. Is it any wonder that artists and designers are so inspired by Mother Nature?

And the wings of this beauty may not even be its most distinctive trait. Commonly known as Crackers, there are 20 member of the genus Hamadryas, mostly found in Central and South America. The males create a crackling sound when flying, possibly as a way to assert their territorial claims.

