Photo: Bee and daisy

Our photo of the day is a study in happy yellow.

Even though some may fear their stings, bees are nonetheless symbolic of great things; of good luck and cheer, of community and prosperity. Is it any wonder that this sweet photo of a fuzzy bee, laden with pollen and perched atop a daisy, feels so delightful?

Thank you to photographer richardliebert for this bright spot in the day.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

