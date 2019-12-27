Photo: Beautiful young bull elk strikes a pose

Our photo of the day comes from Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

Bull elk are one of the most photographed animals in Yellowstone, and is it any wonder? Look at how photogenic they are, as can be seen in this photo taken by Rollie Rodriguez. They are also the most abundant large mammal found in the park.

According to the park's website, European American settlers called the animals "elk," the name used in Europe for moose – "causing great confusion for European visitors."

The Shawnee called them “wapiti,” meaning “white deer” or “white-rumped deer' – meanwhile, the North American elk is the same species as the red deer of Europe. Nobody ever said animal names were easy.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

