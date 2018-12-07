Photo: Beautiful sparrow catches the natural light

Our photo of the day is so perfect it doesn't even look real.

For some, the holy grail of photography is when natural light behaves just so. In the case of this photo of a sparrow ... well suffice to say that the big star in the sky pulled off a perfect performance. And SMK Photo was there to photograph it just exactly right, writing: "This sparrow just happened to catch the morning sunlight in almost a 'studio portrait' way, at Coyote Hills in Fremont, CA."

