Photo: Beautiful sparrow catches the natural light
sparrow
credit: SMK Photo / Flickr

Our photo of the day is so perfect it doesn't even look real.

For some, the holy grail of photography is when natural light behaves just so. In the case of this photo of a sparrow ... well suffice to say that the big star in the sky pulled off a perfect performance. And SMK Photo was there to photograph it just exactly right, writing: "This sparrow just happened to catch the morning sunlight in almost a 'studio portrait' way, at Coyote Hills in Fremont, CA."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
December 7, 2018

