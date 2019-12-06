Photo: Beautiful ravens show off their smarts

Our photo of the day comes from southern France.

While a group of ravens may be called an "unkindness," how could anyone call the faces of these three unkind? Photographed by Tom Van den Bergh in Granès, southern France, the personality of each of these beautiful corvus corax is a wonder to behold. Ravens are among the animal world's cleverest creatures, having cognition on par with people and some other great apes. Unkind? By the looks of these three, they seem way more smart and amused than mean.

