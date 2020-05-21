Photo: Beautiful mom, two sweet cubs

Our photo of the day comes from Kananaskis, Canada.

Nothing to see here, just a gorgeous mama black bear and the two cutest cubs ever, hanging out on a log in the forest! We are hoping that photographer Tony LePrieur was using a very long lens to capture this moment of domestic bliss.

