Photo: Beautiful kingfisher poses on her perch

Our photo of the day comes from Munich, Germany.

What a pleasure it must have been to see this beautiful kingfisher (Alcedo atthis) so nicely posed on a perch fit for a queen. Photographer Joern Fischer notes that this is the only kingfisher species living in Europe. He adds, "This female is living in Munich, Germany, photographed 2 days ago in nice autumn woods in a park of the city. She looked for some fish, there was just one minute for this particular scenery shot."

