Photo: Beautiful Isle of Skye offers news of birds

Curiosity about this photo of Loch Pooltiel by wendy chapman inspired some sleuthing about the area, which is obviously stunning, but what goes on there? A search turned up a tourist guide to the loch, detailing the history and things to do in this nook of Scotland's Isle of Skye. But the best part was the news section. Here are the latest reports:

12th Mar 2016: The first lesser black-backed gull of the spring was back at Hamara Parks, early morning. 13th Mar 2016: Skylarks today returned to Milovaig and Lephin for the first time this spring, although they have been at Waterstein for a while. There are now a pair of pied wagtails back in territory in Upper Milovaig. 14th Mar 2016: The first returning lapwing of the spring was on the skerries in Loch Pooltiel at 9am.

So wonderful ... if only CNN would start reporting news like this!

