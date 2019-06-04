Photo: Beautiful bull moose on a spring morning

Our photo of the day comes from just northeast of Yellowstone National Park.

While this gorgeous shot of a bull moose (Alces alces) looks like the picture of fall, it's not. Photographer

marlin harms captions the photo with, "Bull Moose Eating the Leafless Willows," and explains: "This was taken in very dim light, early on a gray, drizzly morning. It may look like a fall or autumn scene, but the willows would soon leaf out."

