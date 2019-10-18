Photo: Beguiling bull elk during bugling season

Our photo of the day comes from Benezette, Pennsylvania.

What a handsome fellow. This gorgeous photo was taken by Richard Liebert in Benezette, Pennsylvania. According to PennLive, the area is one of the best places to view the bull elks during bugling season, in which bulls woo the females during the autumn "rut.” Elk and Cameron Counties make up “Elk Country,” where Pennsylvania’s wild elk herd numbers nearly 1,000. Happy bugling, boys!

