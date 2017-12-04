Photo: Beautiful buck forages from dwindling leaves

Our majestic photo of the day comes from Jackson County, Oregon.

This stately black-tailed buck (Odocoileus hemionus columbianus) was photographed by Mark Heatherington, who writes: "Taken about twenty minutes before sunrise, this massive buck was eating the remaining blackberry leaves about 50 meters from my house. Been quite a while since I've seen such a large buck." Large and so beautiful, he doesn't even look real! What a treat.



