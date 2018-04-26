Photo: Beautiful bobcat slinks through the grass

Our photo of the day is all about that gaze.

The expression of the subject in our photo of the day is so great. Anyone who has ever had a domestic cat knows that look; on a wild cat, it's turned up to 11. Photographer Sam McMillan took the shot at Santa Margarita Lake in California, where he was chatting with a friend about not seeing much wildlife. He writes:

Shortly after that conversation I was driving and saw this bobcat hiding in the weeds and tall grass. I watched it for about 4 minutes and got a few good shots before it got some distance away from me. I think it was one of the best looking bobcats that I've seen. It had the most beautiful yellow/gold looking eyes and dark looking face. I think it was hunting the numerous rabbits and ground squirrels near the boat launch area. Go Bobcats!

