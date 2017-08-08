Photo: Beautiful black oystercatcher keeps an eye on the chicks

What a beauty! This image of a fetching Black Oystercatcher (Haematopus bachmani) was taken by photographer Sam McMillan on the Morro Bay Harbor Jetty. Sam writes:

We took a walk on the Morro Bay Harbor Jetty all the way to the entrance of the harbor in the attempt to see Humpback whales but no luck! On the way back we ran into BOC protecting an area where they most likely have chicks hidden in the rocks.

