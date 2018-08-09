Photo: Beautiful batwing slug flies through the sea

Our photo of the day comes from the watery wilds of Wilsons Promontory in southern Australia.

The ocean and her creatures never fail to disappoint. Case in point? Sagaminopteron ornatum, otherwise known as the batwing slug. Can you imagine if our terrestrial slugs were so psychedelic? And flew? Photographer John Turnbull took this incredible shot, noting, "the batwing slug is a free-swimming mollusc which occasionally takes flight as you can see in this photo from Wilson's Promontory."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

