Photo: Beautiful barn owl soars over a field

Our photo of the day comes from the Essex countryside.

With that heart-shaped face and lovely markings, as shown in this photo by David Selvage, barn owls seem like nothing but sweetness in appearance; yet they've earned a variety of macabre monikers ranging from demon owl to death owl. It's partly due to their ghostly appearance and habit of roosting in places like church belfries; but also likely for their call. Rather than the charming hoot of other owls, this guy gives a wailing shriek Because of its scary reputation these beauties were long harassed by farmers ... but as it turns out, in terms of rodent control, barn owls are a farmer's best friend.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.