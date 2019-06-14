Photo: Beauty of the beach inspires leaping

Our photo of the day comes from Amelia Island, Florida.

Generally our photos of the day do not feature a human element, but this inspired image taken by Kelly Meehan found its way into our Flickr photo pool and we just couldn't resist. Aside from just being straight-up beautiful to look at it, it's also a wonderful illustration of the joy that nature can inspire. Kelly writes:

'I don’t leap for the landing, I leap for the experience through the air.' -Brene Brown When the sky meets the ocean it makes such a beautiful canvas for reflective photography. I captured this photo of my daughter on Amelia Island’s Fernandina Beach. Like many, we schedule time for beach clean up with our fun!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

