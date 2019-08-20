Photo: Pair of tamarins spooning in a tree

Our photo of the day takes cute to a whole new level.

Ecuador-based photographer Andreas Kay shares this undeniably adorable photo of two saddleback tamarins (Saguinus fuscicollis) cuddling in the forest. We are grateful to YanaCocha, a wildlife center dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of trafficked animals, which are cared for and then released in Reserva Ecológica Tamandua, where Kay took this photo.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger's Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.


