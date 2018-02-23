Photo: Ball of cuteness is an American pika

Looking a bit like an exuberantly-eared mouse, the American pika (Ochotona princeps) is actually a member of the rabbit family. You may know them by their other names – rock rabbit, piping hare, haymaker, mouse-hare, whistling hare, and cony – all which attest to the undeniable charm of this alpine cutie. This one was photographed by Tony LePrieur in Kananaskis Country, Alberta.

