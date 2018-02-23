Reader's Photos
Photo: Ball of cuteness is an American pika
Environmental carpe diem
Advertisement

Photo: Ball of cuteness is an American pika
1 of 1226
Pica
credit: Tony LePrieur/flickr

Looking a bit like an exuberantly-eared mouse, the American pika (Ochotona princeps) is actually a member of the rabbit family. You may know them by their other names – rock rabbit, piping hare, haymaker, mouse-hare, whistling hare, and cony – all which attest to the undeniable charm of this alpine cutie. This one was photographed by Tony LePrieur in Kananaskis Country, Alberta.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

1 of 1226
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
February 23, 2018

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2018 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved