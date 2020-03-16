Reader's Photos
Photo: Bald eagles survey the scene
bald eagles
credit: Sam McMillan / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from San Luis Obispo County, California.

Photographer Sam McMillan took this shot of two beautiful bald eages – apparently an adult and a juvenile – in California's San Luis Obispo. Sam writes that the pair were photographed in the early morning at Santa Margarita lake whle "looking for the next meal."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
March 16, 2020

