Photo: Bald eagles survey the scene

Our photo of the day comes from San Luis Obispo County, California.

Photographer Sam McMillan took this shot of two beautiful bald eages – apparently an adult and a juvenile – in California's San Luis Obispo. Sam writes that the pair were photographed in the early morning at Santa Margarita lake whle "looking for the next meal."

