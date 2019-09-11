Photo: Bald eagle surveys the river

Our photo of the day comes from nearby the San Lorenzo River, California.

What a noble beauty of a bird. Reader Anne Lewis sent this gorgeous shot to us, along with its encouraging story. She writes:

"This bald eagle has recently been making its presence known along the San Lorenzo River, which flows through the Santa Cruz Mountains in northern California and flows into the sea right near the Santa Cruz beach boardwalk (fun place to join the Pacific Ocean, eh?!) Anyway, I finally got a photo as it sat surveying the river one lovely Friday morning. SOO exciting that the river health has rebounded to the point that it can now support a resident bald eagle. Never before, in the 60+ years I've been observing here, have I seen one. Very inspiring!!"

Small victories, big impact!

