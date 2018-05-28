Photo: Baby tree frog is the size of a thumbnail

What's cuter than a tiny tree frog? A tiny tree frog baby.

The world is filled with so many little creatures, it would be easy to overlook a bitsy frog no bigger than the tip of one's thumb. But thanks to the keen eye of photographer Andreas Kay, we have this photo of a sweet Sarayacu tree frog (Dendropsophus sarayacuensis) baby to remind us of all the wondrous things that come in small packages.

