Photo: Baby tree frog is the size of a thumbnail
Tree frog
credit: Andreas Kay/flickr

What's cuter than a tiny tree frog? A tiny tree frog baby.

The world is filled with so many little creatures, it would be easy to overlook a bitsy frog no bigger than the tip of one's thumb. But thanks to the keen eye of photographer Andreas Kay, we have this photo of a sweet Sarayacu tree frog (Dendropsophus sarayacuensis) baby to remind us of all the wondrous things that come in small packages.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
May 28, 2018

