Photo: Baby stick insect proves that Mother Nature is a mad genius (video)

Our photo of the day comes from the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador.

This baby stick insect freaks me out. It is just so cute and strange and beautiful, and serves as a perfect illustration of how wild and wonderful nature is.

Photographed by Andreas Kay in the Amazon rainforest, this svelte little cutie mimics a twig to avoid predators. But as you can see in the video, it also sways and dips and dances, just as a twig would in the breeze.

Mother Nature, you are a mad genius – and this proves it once and for all.

