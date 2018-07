Our photo of the day comes from North Palm Beach, Florida.

What a beautiful big baby! Photographer Bob Peterson calls him Huey, "a well-fed baby brown pelican, resting in his red mangrove tree at John D MacArthur Beach State Park." Bonus points to Bob for taking this shot via kayak float by.

