Photo: Baby killdeer is all legs and cuteness

Our photo of the day comes from Cranbrook, Canada.

Well they don't get much cuter than this: The baby killdeer – this one photographed by Tony LePrieur. These charming members of the plover family are known for their extra slender and lanky figures, with a long, pointed tail and long wings. Remarkably, killdeer chicks hatch with a full coat of feathers and can stroll out of the nest as soon as their feathers are dry – with legs like that, is it any wonder?

