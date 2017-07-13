Photo: Baby frog's awkward phase

Frog baby

credit: Andreas Kay/flickr

We've all been there, that funny phase between youth and adulthood, when different parts seem to be developing at different speeds. Same goes for his baby frog, photographer by Andreas Kay, at Tamandua Reserva Flores, Ecuador

