Photo: Baby frog is tinier than a fingertip

Our photo of the day comes from the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador.

Photographer Andreas Kay didn't share much information about this remarkably adorable amphibian, aside from the fact that the photo was taken in his stomping ground of Ecuador's rainforest. What we do know is that it is intensely tiny ... but nonetheless works as a big reminder of the amazing biodiversity that the natural world has to offer. Thanks, little guy!

