Photo: Baby fox knows what's up

Our photo of the day reveals a sly city slicker.

Apparently, there is a family of the most adorable foxes frolicking about town. Photographer Michael Thomas, who took this sweet shot of sibling dynamics, vulpine-style, writes:

"Sly eye baby fox knows what's coming. These curious baby foxes came out to play while moma was out getting food. Having a den in the middle of a town must be very interesting for these pups."

