Photo: Baby fox knows what's up
Baby fox
credit: Michael Thomas / Flickr

Our photo of the day reveals a sly city slicker.

Apparently, there is a family of the most adorable foxes frolicking about town. Photographer Michael Thomas, who took this sweet shot of sibling dynamics, vulpine-style, writes:

"Sly eye baby fox knows what's coming. These curious baby foxes came out to play while moma was out getting food. Having a den in the middle of a town must be very interesting for these pups."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
May 20, 2019

