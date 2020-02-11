Photo: Baby elephant seal does puppy-dog eyes

Our photo of the day comes from San Simeon, California.

Aww, don't you just want to scoop up this sweet babe and give it a cuddle? Puppy-dog eyes, even from a seal, are a tough thing to resist! But this young pup should be just fine ... and before long, will be really, really big. Elephant seals don't come by their name randomly; adult males grow to be up to a whopping 15 feet in length and weigh up to 4,500 pounds; females get to around 10 feet in length and up to 1,500 pounds.

This super sweet shot is by elephant seal whisperer Sam McMillan and was taken at the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery in San Simeon, California.

