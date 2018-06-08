Photo: Baby on board! Tiny loon rides on mom's back

Reader's Photos
Environmental carpe diem
Baby loon
credit: Tony LePrieur/flickr

Who wouldn't want to hitch a ride on the best-feathered boat in the lake?

Cutest thing of the day? We've got it right here: A baby loon riding on its mother's back. Just stop! This is a thing that actually happens – though likely rarely photographed as nicely as this, thanks to photographer Tony LePrieur. Most sources suggest this behavior has to do with keeping the chick warm; though it probably serves as a way to reduce predation as well. Whatever the case may be, it's undeniably sweet.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
June 8, 2018

