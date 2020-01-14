Photo: Baby on board, otter-style

Our photo of the day comes from Morro Bay, California.

This photo was taken by Sam McMillan, who captions it as, "Otter mom and pup at the Morro Bay Harbor, California 2019." And if that's not cute enough, there is always this. You're welcome.

