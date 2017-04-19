Photo: Azorian jungle is a misty dream

The largest island in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores, São Miguel Island is also known locally as "The Green Island" ... as gorgeously evidenced in this photo by photographer Josefine Karlsson. Calling it "Azorean jungle perfection," Josefine notes the feeling you get when you find the perfect light. Which, given the beautiful feel of this photo, we are sure she was getting loud and clear.

