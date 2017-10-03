Photo: Autumn sets the hills ablaze with color

Our stunning photo of the day comes from Boulder Mountain, Utah.

Although it happens four times a year, every year, without hesitation ... when a new season asserts itself, it can be a bit surprising. There's that flutter of excitement for change mixed with disbelief that time goes by so quickly. And it's all compounded by the stunning beauty that each new season brings; as is so wonderfully illustrated by this photograph of autumn trees, taken by Rollie Rodriguez, shouting out thier last hurrah before diving into winter and starting the whole cycle again.

