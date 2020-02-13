Photo: Tricky treehopper mimics an ant

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

What to do when you are a tasty-looking packet of protein? Learn to look like an ant, of course. Such was the plan for (Cyphonia clavata), the ant-mimicking treehopper shown in this photo taken by Andreas Kay in Ecuador. Some of the wildest adaptations we've shown in these pages have come from the rainforest in Ecuador, a place of stunning biodiversity, and no shortage of camouflage trickery. Case in point: this transformer caterpillar that flips over to become a scary snake!

