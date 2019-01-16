Photo: Anemone family adorns the rocky shore

Our reader photo of the day features a striking cluster of waratah anemones.

You might think I'm just being cute in calling this photo by John Turnbull of waratah anemones (Actinia tenebrosa) a "family." And trust me, it wouldn't be the first time that I've anthropomorphized some poor creature. But as it so happens, these cool cnidarians have a certain type of family bond. The species broods its young inside the parent's body; when the babe is developed enough, it is spit out of the mouth and attaches itself nearby, creating a clonal cluster of relatives. Family values, anemone-style.

