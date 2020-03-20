Photo: And they're off!

Our photo of the day comes from Merced, California.

We are smitten with this shot of three sandhill cranes, taken by Rick Derevan at California's Merced National Wildlife Refuge. The light, clarity, and composition are just perfect! Not to mention, the undeniable beauty and personality of the subjects.

