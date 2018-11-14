Photo: And so it begins...

Our photo of the day reminds us that winter is near!

Tom Waits sings that you can never hold back spring ... and the same goes for winter. While the last day of autumn is still a ways off, wintry landscapes are beginning to creep across the planet, like this beautiful one photographed by Flickr user Anymouse02. Waits continues with "winter dreams the same dream every time" – I'd say that pretty visions of snow-covered trees isn't a bad recurring dream to have.

