Photo: American coot gives a hoot

Our photo of the day comes Idaho's Market Lake WMA.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology describes the American coot (Fulica americana) as "a plump, chickenlike bird with a rounded head and a sloping bill," complete with, in their words, a tiny tail, short wings, scrawny legs and large feet. Not exactly glowing words of grandeur.

Photographer Gary Ellwein, who took the photo above, concurs; but with an added distinction. Gary writes, "They are not the most elegant water foul; however, they have found a way to thrive in the current environment." And to be honest, in this day and age, adaptation may beat out elegance any day of the week ... so let's hear it for the coot!

