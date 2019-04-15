Photo: American avocets reflect upon themselves

Our photo of the day comes from Utah's Great Salt Lake.

Look at these elegant long-legged waders, swishing through the reflective surface of the Great Salt Lake. Cornell Lab of Ornithology explains that these pretty birds forage in shallow fresh and saltwater wetlands, salt ponds, impoundments, and evaporation ponds, making their appearance here no surprise. The Lab also notes that when feeding, these birds captured aquatic invertebrates by sweeping their bill side to side, a signature behavior called "scything."

Photo: Gary Ellwein

