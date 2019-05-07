Photo: American avocet considers the lake

Our photo of the day comes from Frank Lake, Alberta, Canada.

What a beautifully serene scene showing an American avocet, photographed by Tony LePrieur. This unique wader's upturned bill is especially well illustrated here; they sweep their bills through shallow water from side to side to capture aquatic invertebrates. But sometimes, it would appear, they simply stare at their reflection with their mouths agape, pondering their own beauty.

