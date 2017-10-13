Photo: The amazing feats of leafcutter ants

They are both the strongmen and the farmers of the insect world; carrying leaf pieces up to 50 times their own body weight to use for growing their own food in underground fungus farms. With chainsaw jaws to excise the leaves, they can strip a tree of leaves in as little as 24 hours. The leaves are used to fuel the fungus gardens that feed the whole colony – massive socially organized groups with populations up to 10 million members. Seriously, the tiny world is a mind-boggling thing!

Thanks to Andreas Kay for sharing this fabulous photo with us, taken in Ecuador where Kay is working on documenting the wondrous biodiveristy of the rainforest.

