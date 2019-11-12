Photo: Alligator soaks it up

Our photo of the day comes from southern Louisiana.

While some parts of the country may be in the midst of cool gray weather, this alligator seems to have found a nice warm spot in which to soak up some sun, at least for now. Reader Cheré Coen sent us this basking alligator (times two!), and writes: "I took this photo today at Palmetto Island State Park in southern Louisiana, about an hour south of Lafayette. It was warm today but clouds were moving in. Rain comes tonight with cold cold temperatures tomorrow."

