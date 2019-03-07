Photo: All aboard the duckling train

Our photo of the day comes from a pond in Vermont.

Photographer Bill Amidon says that these darling ducks were photographed at a swamp in Vermont – call it poetic license, but we're describing it as a pond. Nonetheless, he writes, "Quacks me up that they always seem to be smiling." And upon closer inspection, he is absolutely right!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

