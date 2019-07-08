Photo: The agile glide of a gull

Our photo of the day comes from Pismo Beach, California.

While many a wildlife photo shows an animal's environment in detail, the shallow depth of field in this photo by Rick Derevan tells another story. The wide aperture isolates the gorgeous Western gull, allowing the background to fade away and bringing the focus to the grace of a bird in flight. We really get a sense of the gull's ability to glide, easily facilitated by wingspans of four to five feet (120 to 144 centimeters).

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.