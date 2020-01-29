Photo: An adorable ball of sea slug

Our photo of the day comes from Bare Island, Australia.

All hail Mother Nature and her creation of the ever-weird, ever-wonderful nudibranch, or sea slug. These creatures are some of the planet's most colorful ... and most adorable, as you can see in this shot of a Bennett's nudibranch (Hypselodoris bennetti), photographed by John Turnbull. John titled the photo "Meditation," and writes: "Well, it looks like it to me. Who's to say that a tiny hermaphroditic invertebrate can't indulge in a bit of meditation?"

For more on these marvelous mollusks, see: 12 favorite sea slugs of the man who’s discovered more than 1000 of them.

