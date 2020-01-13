Photo: Acorn woodpeckers peer into the distance

Our photo of the day comes from Oregon's Cascade Mountains.

Don't you love these beautiful acorn woodpeckers? It looks like the ladies were lunching when something caught their attention off in the woods. The photo was taken by Mark Heatherington, who identifies them as Melanerpes formicivorus females. Unlike the males, whose red cap extends to the face, the females' red beret is jauntily restricted to just the back of the head. See all the essential things you can learn on TreeHugger?

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

