Photo: Acorn woodpeckers all pitch in

Our photo of the day comes from the Cascade Mountains of Oregon.

Photographer Mark Heatherington captions this photo of two gorgeous acron woodpeckers, "Changing of the guard." He explains:

"This spring I found a snag with two active nests. I spend about an hour every morning watching and waiting to get some pics of the youngsters. No luck so far. I'm really impressed with the group care that the adults utilize. I've seen as many as four adults (one always in the nesting cavity) taking turns hunting insects and returning, the one in the cavity departs in a changing of the guard."

