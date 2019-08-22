Photo: Acorn woodpecker is true to his name

Our photo of the day comes from Jackson County, Oregon.

In "The zany, swinging lives of acorn woodpeckers," we wrote about these fascinating birds who display some of the most bizarre social behavior on Earth. But this handsome male, photographed by Mark Heatherington, is doing something a bit more mundane; collecting some of his namesake acorns for winter.

Mark writes, "Insects are their food of choice, and are abundant this time of year. Yet, they are starting to collect Acorns for their overwinter stash." All in a day's work for Melanerpes formicivorus.

