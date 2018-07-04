Photo: 13 facts about beautiful bald eagles

Our photo of the day is a tip of the top hat to Uncle Sam.

How did a majestic eagle become a symbol for the United States? Right after the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, a committee was appointed to design a seal – as its centerpiece, Charles Thomson sketched an "American Eagle on the wing and rising." Thomson's design, and the subsequent seal, portray an eagle with an olive branch in its right talon, showing "the power of peace" ... in its left talon the eagle holds a bundle of 13 arrows. In 1782, the American bald eagle was adopted as the national bird symbol of the United States of America.

Here are just a few of the things that make this beauty of a bird so interesting:

In the wild, a bald eagle will live 30 to 35 years .

. The wingspan of a full-grown bald eagle can reach 7 feet. Seven feet !

! They can fly up to 30 miles per hour .

. When they dive, they can reach a speedy 100 miles per hour !

! Bald eagles mate for life .

. They often use the same nest for years, which can expand to a diameter of 9 feet and weigh as much as 2 tons – one of the biggest bird nests in the world.

– one of the biggest bird nests in the world. Both parents incubate and guard eggs.

incubate and guard eggs. Once hatched, the parents maneuver about the nest with talons clenched in fists to avoid hurting the young chicks.

to avoid hurting the young chicks. In 1782, there was somewhere between 25,000 and 75,000 birds in the lower 48 states.

birds in the lower 48 states. By the late 1800's, eagle numbers were dangerously low from habitat destruction and hunting .

. In 1940 the Bald Eagle Act was passed and they began to recover, but with the increasing use of pesticides, their numbers dropped to 417 nesting pairs by 1963.

was passed and they began to recover, but with the increasing use of pesticides, their numbers dropped to 417 nesting pairs by 1963. After the banning of DDT, the bald eagle has fully recovered .

. Long before the United States adopted the symbol, eagles played an important role in Native American culture, figuring prominently in the mythology of nearly every Native American tribe.

For the gorgeous image above, thanks are in order to one of our favorite nature photographers, Don Qunitana , who took the photo at California's Lake Naciemento. What a beautiful way to say Happy 4th of July.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.